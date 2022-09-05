Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives $26.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.29.
Several equities analysts have commented on ROOT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Root from $37.26 to $20.93 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Root from $36.00 to $22.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Root from $54.00 to $25.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Root from $36.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Root to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Root stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $158.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.18. Root has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $125.28.
Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.
