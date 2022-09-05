Roth Capital Cuts Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target to $175.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LGND. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.00.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %
Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $93.89 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.21 and its 200 day moving average is $96.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -204.11, a PEG ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.12.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.
