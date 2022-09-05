Roth Capital Cuts Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target to $175.00

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LGND. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.00.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $93.89 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.21 and its 200 day moving average is $96.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -204.11, a PEG ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Ligand Pharmaceuticals

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.