Router Protocol (ROUTE) One Day Volume Hits $2.15 Million

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $22.99 million and $2.15 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.73 or 0.00013780 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Router Protocol has traded up 14.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00834924 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015571 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,409,265 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol.

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

