Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Increased to C$129.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$118.00 to C$129.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cormark boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and issued a C$142.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$143.65.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$123.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$171.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.21. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$118.24 and a 12 month high of C$149.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$125.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$131.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.35%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.06, for a total transaction of C$518,149.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$746,222.21. In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.06, for a total transaction of C$518,149.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$746,222.21. Also, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total transaction of C$1,733,404.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at C$29,096.43. Insiders have sold 26,638 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,347 over the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

