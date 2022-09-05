Rubicon Water Limited (ASX:RWL) Insider Bruce Rodgerson Acquires 20,000 Shares

Rubicon Water Limited (ASX:RWL – Get Rating) insider Bruce Rodgerson acquired 20,000 shares of Rubicon Water stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.24 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of A$24,720.00 ($17,286.71).

Rubicon Water Stock Performance

About Rubicon Water

(Get Rating)

Rubicon Water Limited designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains irrigation automation software and hardware in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. The company offers network control solutions, such as total channel control, low energy pipeline, site management, and water and energy efficiency solutions; flow, water level, and climate measurement solutions; and operations software solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.