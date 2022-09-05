Rubicon Water Limited (ASX:RWL) Insider Bruce Rodgerson Acquires 20,000 Shares

Rubicon Water Limited (ASX:RWL – Get Rating) insider Bruce Rodgerson acquired 20,000 shares of Rubicon Water stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.24 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of A$24,720.00 ($17,286.71).
Rubicon Water Limited designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains irrigation automation software and hardware in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. The company offers network control solutions, such as total channel control, low energy pipeline, site management, and water and energy efficiency solutions; flow, water level, and climate measurement solutions; and operations software solutions.
