Ruff (RUFF) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

Ruff (RUFF) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Ruff coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $108,143.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ruff alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00031117 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00083328 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00041203 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002505 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Ruff Coin Profile

Ruff (RUFF) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ruff Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem.As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community.Facebook | Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.