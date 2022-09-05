Rune Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $270,338.63 and approximately $2.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.00 or 0.00101227 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002480 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00838394 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015405 BTC.
About Rune
Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.
Rune Coin Trading
