Rupiah Token Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rupiah Token has a market cap of $8.28 million and approximately $567,605.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupiah Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00030730 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00042310 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00083279 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000165 BTC.

IDRT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,747,339,442 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform.”

