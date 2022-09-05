S4FE (S4F) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,665.00

S4FE (S4F) traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, S4FE has traded 158.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. S4FE has a total market capitalization of $512,554.06 and $1,665.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One S4FE coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,757.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004415 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005062 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00132616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00036172 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022270 BTC.

S4FE Profile

S4FE is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here. S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe. S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io.

Buying and Selling S4FE

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade S4FE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase S4FE using one of the exchanges listed above.

