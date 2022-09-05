Safe Haven Market Cap Achieves $2.56 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $241,979.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.46 or 0.00974910 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,855.25 or 1.00059405 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io.

Safe Haven Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

