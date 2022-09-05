SafeBlast Hits Market Cap of $714,952.55 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $714,952.55 and approximately $144,230.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,749.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.05 or 0.00623045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00266622 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00017001 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

SafeBlast Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

