SafeCapital Reaches Market Capitalization of $5,719.91 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $5,719.91 and $5.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 66.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00160061 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008822 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io.

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.