SafeCoin Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and $871.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,861.85 or 1.00067863 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00064146 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00238689 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00147669 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00241211 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00055441 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00064544 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004186 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.