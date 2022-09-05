Safemars Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $4.55 Million (SAFEMARS)

Safemars (SAFEMARS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Safemars coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safemars has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and $12,106.00 worth of Safemars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Safemars has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002497 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001684 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00837174 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015910 BTC.
Safemars Profile
Safemars’ total supply is 393,255,866,290,058 coins. Safemars’ official Twitter account is @Safemartians.
Safemars Coin Trading
