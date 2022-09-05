SafeMoon Inu Trading Up 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (SMI)

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last seven days, SafeMoon Inu has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeMoon Inu has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $14,659.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon Inu coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005031 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002521 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001698 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00833403 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015743 BTC.
SafeMoon Inu Profile
SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu.
