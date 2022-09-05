SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 35.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $41.80 million and approximately $25,965.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded down 88.4% against the US dollar. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00835973 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015747 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon.

SafeMoon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

