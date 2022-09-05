Saito Tops One Day Trading Volume of $279,791.00 (SAITO)

Saito (SAITO) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. Saito has a total market capitalization of $11.08 million and approximately $279,791.00 worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Saito has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Saito coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002494 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001678 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00837712 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015610 BTC.
Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,408,547 coins. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial.
