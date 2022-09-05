Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Upgraded to Neutral by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $150.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CRM. Mizuho reduced their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $244.11.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 0.1 %

Salesforce stock opened at $153.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $150.87 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.12. The firm has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a PE ratio of 284.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $434,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,461,228,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $434,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,228,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,449 shares of company stock worth $13,289,984 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.4% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,493 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Salesforce by 27.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 63.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.