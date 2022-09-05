Sapphire (SAPP) Price Down 50.2% Over Last Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $326.56 million and $272,795.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001816 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 50.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00160000 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008789 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000183 BTC.
Sapphire Profile
Sapphire is a coin. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,142 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Sapphire
Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.