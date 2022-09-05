Scotiabank Lowers Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$86.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BNS has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Fundamental Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$84.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$87.00 to C$84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$94.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$87.40.

BNS opened at C$71.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$76.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$83.19. The stock has a market cap of C$85.14 billion and a PE ratio of 8.54. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$70.67 and a twelve month high of C$95.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

