Scotiabank Trims Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Target Price to C$3.00

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

MGDPF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.60 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.92.

Marathon Gold Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

