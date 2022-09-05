ScPrime Market Cap Hits $9.76 Million (SCP)

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001121 BTC on exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a market cap of $9.76 million and approximately $4,738.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ScPrime has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004518 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 44,108,377 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ScPrime

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.