Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stake Increased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,868 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.08% of Seagen worth $22,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 256.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Seagen by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Stock Down 2.3 %

SGEN stock opened at $152.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.70. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Seagen from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $127,775.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,443.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $127,775.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,752,443.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,471 shares in the company, valued at $19,115,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,106 shares of company stock worth $8,181,883. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.