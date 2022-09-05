Secret (SCRT) Price Hits $1.03 on Exchanges

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $167.79 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00005149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00242060 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004285 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008201 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004985 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.21 or 0.00417004 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

