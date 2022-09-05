Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Stock Performance

Security National Financial stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.69. Security National Financial has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $9.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Security National Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,862,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,760,000 after acquiring an additional 108,199 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the second quarter worth about $106,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.