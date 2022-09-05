Seedify.fund (SFUND) Price Tops $2.01 on Exchanges

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for $2.01 or 0.00010121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $71.55 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005038 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002479 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00834128 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015625 BTC.
About Seedify.fund
Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,620,458 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.
Seedify.fund Coin Trading
