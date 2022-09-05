Seele-N Market Cap Reaches $7.87 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $7.87 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,744.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00036614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00133681 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022285 BTC.

Seele-N Coin Profile

Seele-N is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro.

Seele-N Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele’s neural consensus algorithm was inspired by the inner workings of the human brain. It asynchronously processes and sorts data in a large-scale decentralized environment, using ε-differential agreements to allow all nodes within a network to reach consensus. Compared to existing consensus algorithms, it ensures greater fault-tolerance and is significantly more efficient. Its performance also scales linearly as network size increases, allowing it to be widely adaptable to many different use cases. Seele proposes the heterogeneous forest network, a blockchain ecosystem comprised of subnets optimized for different use cases. Subnets can handle different service scenarios independently and can interact with each other through cross-chain and cross-domain protocols. This network is secure, efficient, and compatible with current blockchain ecosystems. It presents an overarching vision for the future Internet of Value. The SEELE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. Seele has completed a chain swap where the contract address migrated from 0xb1eef147028e9f480dbc5ccaa3277d417d1b85f0 to 0xb1e93236ab6073fdac58ada5564897177d4bcc43 “

