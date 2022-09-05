Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX) Price Target Cut to $2.75 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $10.00 to $2.75 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Semantix Trading Down 13.7 %

Semantix stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. Semantix has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $8.77.

Get Semantix alerts:

Semantix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Semantix Tecnologia Em Sistema de Informacao SA provides consulting, training, and support for big data solutions, data science, enterprise search, machine learning, and Internet of things. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Semantix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semantix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.