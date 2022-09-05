Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX) Price Target Cut to $2.75 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $10.00 to $2.75 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Semantix Trading Down 13.7 %
Semantix stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. Semantix has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $8.77.
Semantix Company Profile
