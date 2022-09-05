Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,610 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.32% of Semtech worth $14,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Semtech by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 132.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $34.36 on Monday. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.08.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $209.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 19.94%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMTC. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered Semtech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut Semtech to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

