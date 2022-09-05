Sentinel Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.76 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $30.31 million and $1.76 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0659 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00016294 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005273 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001100 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,811 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

