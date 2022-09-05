Serum (SRM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18.39 Million

Serum (SRM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00004006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $207.90 million and approximately $18.39 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Serum has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,711.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00036632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00133429 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022323 BTC.

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

