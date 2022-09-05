SF Capital (SFCP) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

SF Capital (SFCP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. SF Capital has a market cap of $18,073.60 and approximately $1.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SF Capital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SF Capital has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00836593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015402 BTC.

About SF Capital

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SF Capital

