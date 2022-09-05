Shabu Shabu Finance (KOBE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.09 Million

Shabu Shabu Finance (KOBE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One Shabu Shabu Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shabu Shabu Finance has a total market cap of $12.09 million and $18,523.00 worth of Shabu Shabu Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shabu Shabu Finance has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shabu Shabu Finance Coin Profile

Shabu Shabu Finance was first traded on October 18th, 2020. Shabu Shabu Finance’s total supply is 53,999,527 coins and its circulating supply is 40,506,227 coins. Shabu Shabu Finance’s official Twitter account is @shabufinance.

Shabu Shabu Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kobe is a yield farming token designed to provide a fair distribution of all of its tokens. Its yield farming has concluded and the Circulating Supply, Total Supply as well as Max Supply is 54,000,000 KOBE. All token have been minted and distributed to community members that participated in the yield farming. Products on the roadmap include Governance, Dex, Lending & Borrowing Platform in 2021. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shabu Shabu Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shabu Shabu Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shabu Shabu Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

