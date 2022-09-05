Shardus (ULT) Trading 2.5% Higher This Week

Shardus (ULT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Shardus coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC on major exchanges. Shardus has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and $9,625.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shardus has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- HEX (HEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000208 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.33 or 0.00472367 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000180 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.50 or 0.01880268 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001772 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005484 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00232984 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000134 BTC.
About Shardus
ULT is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. The official website for Shardus is shardus.com. Shardus’ official message board is medium.com/@Shardus. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Shardus Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shardus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shardus using one of the exchanges listed above.
