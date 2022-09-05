Shardus (ULT) Trading 2.5% Higher This Week

Shardus (ULT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Shardus coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000725 BTC on major exchanges. Shardus has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and $9,625.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shardus has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.33 or 0.00472367 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000353 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.50 or 0.01880268 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00232984 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000134 BTC.

About Shardus

ULT is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. The official website for Shardus is shardus.com. Shardus’ official message board is medium.com/@Shardus. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shardus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shardus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shardus using one of the exchanges listed above.

