Sheesha Finance [BEP20] (SHEESHA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $696,415.00

Sheesha Finance [BEP20] (SHEESHA) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, Sheesha Finance [BEP20] has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sheesha Finance [BEP20] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.65 or 0.00099298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sheesha Finance [BEP20] has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $696,415.00 worth of Sheesha Finance [BEP20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00836593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015402 BTC.

Sheesha Finance [BEP20] Coin Profile

Sheesha Finance [BEP20] launched on March 25th, 2021. Sheesha Finance [BEP20]’s official Twitter account is @Sheeshafinance.

Sheesha Finance [BEP20] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Participating in Sheesha Finance is a straightforward approach known as a liquidity generation event. This event allows anyone to participate by contributing ETH/BNB and receiving a portion of Liquidity Provision (LP) tokens in the process. These tokens can be staked and should be for a variety of benefits. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sheesha Finance [BEP20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sheesha Finance [BEP20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sheesha Finance [BEP20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

