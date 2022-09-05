Shield Protocol Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001570 BTC on exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $77,101.38 and $37.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002515 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001700 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00824842 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015458 BTC.
Shield Protocol Profile
Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol.
Buying and Selling Shield Protocol
Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.