SingularityDAO Reaches Market Cap of $13.83 Million (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One SingularityDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001820 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. SingularityDAO has a market cap of $13.83 million and $682,564.00 worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,711.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00036632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00133429 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022323 BTC.

SingularityDAO Profile

SDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,560,574 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao.

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

