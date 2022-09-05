SingularityNET (AGIX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $418,027.00

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $45.11 million and $418,027.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00031018 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00042124 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00083624 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000090 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,190,702,676 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,256,582 coins. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a full-stack AI solution powered by a decentralized protocol platform allowing AIs to cooperate and coordinate at scale, aiming to removing one of the major limiting factors to AI growth today — the lack of interoperability — which severely restricts the ability to leverage the strengths and capabilities of individual AIs.SingularityNET aims to enable anyone to take advantage of a global network of AI algorithms, services, and agent. Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | InstagramThe official SingularityNET ticker is “AGIX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “AGI” will remain as the internal name for CryptoCompare.com temporarily.”

