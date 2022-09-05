Siren (SI) Price Hits $0.0662 on Exchanges

Siren (SI) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Siren has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $9,905.00 worth of Siren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Siren has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. One Siren coin can now be bought for about $0.0662 or 0.00000331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Siren Profile

SI is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Siren’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,446,120 coins. Siren’s official Twitter account is @sirenprotocol.

Siren Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SIREN is a distributed protocol for creating, trading, and redeeming fully-collateralized options contracts for any ERC-20 token on Ethereum. Siren uses a fully-collateralized approach to writing options that don’t require any oracles to function. A single MarketsRegistry contract creates and coordinates individual markets. Once a Market contract is created anyone can interact with it in a permissionless manner. The solvency of a position is ensured at all times by the collateral locked in the smart contract. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

