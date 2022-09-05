SkinCoin (SKIN) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

SkinCoin (SKIN) traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. Over the last week, SkinCoin has traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SkinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $63,656.72 and $17,963.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,955.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00037112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00134681 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022050 BTC.

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

