Skrumble Network (SKM) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Skrumble Network (SKM) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Skrumble Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Skrumble Network has a total market capitalization of $480,077.46 and approximately $128,659.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Skrumble Network Coin Profile

Skrumble Network (SKM) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Skrumble Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skrumble Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skrumble Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

