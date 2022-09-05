SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($14.29) price objective on SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SLM Solutions Group Stock Up 72.5 %

Shares of ETR:AM3D opened at €19.66 ($20.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.32 million and a PE ratio of -20.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.90. SLM Solutions Group has a 1 year low of €8.87 ($9.05) and a 1 year high of €23.80 ($24.29).

Get SLM Solutions Group alerts:

SLM Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany, the Asia/Pacific, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.