SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($14.29) price objective on SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
SLM Solutions Group Stock Up 72.5 %
Shares of ETR:AM3D opened at €19.66 ($20.06) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.32 million and a PE ratio of -20.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.90. SLM Solutions Group has a 1 year low of €8.87 ($9.05) and a 1 year high of €23.80 ($24.29).
SLM Solutions Group Company Profile
