Smartshare Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $567.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $88,157.81 and $567.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Smartshare has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00051227 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000203 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smartshare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

