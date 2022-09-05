Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

NYSE SMAR opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.67. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $182,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

