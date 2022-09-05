Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.27.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Stock Up 10.8 %

NYSE:SMAR opened at $34.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.47. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

Insider Activity

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014 in the last three months. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 1,141.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $49,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.