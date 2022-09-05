Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Smartsheet Stock Up 10.8 %

SMAR opened at $34.16 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,056.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,056.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

