Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Stock Performance

SMAR opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.47. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

Insider Activity

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $182,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $182,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,055.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1,141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.