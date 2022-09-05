Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.27.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

SMAR opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average of $41.67. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $224,452.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014 over the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 1,141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

