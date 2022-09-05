Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Lowered to $45.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.27.

Smartsheet Stock Up 10.8 %

NYSE:SMAR opened at $34.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.67. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,279 shares of company stock valued at $765,014. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1,141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

