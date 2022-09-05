Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,396.00.

SNN stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 167,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 88,317 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 11.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 13.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 960,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

